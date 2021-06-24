Cancel
Gators offer guidance to athletes on pending name, image, likeness legislation

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Coach Dan Mullen is taking a wait-and-see attitude to Florida’s pending legislation allow in-state college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

At the same time, the Gators football coach is confident questions, missteps, misinterpretations and likely chaos are sure to follow the July 1 launch of a law seen as overdue for athletes and rife with potential pitfalls.

“Any time you do something this big there’s going to be unintended consequences,” Mullen recently told the Orlando Sentinel. “I don’t know what NIL is, per see. You have some different ideas, but I don’t the extent of how far it goes.

“There’s going to be big growing pains. It’s a big guessing game, I think we’re all trying to figure it out. Anybody who tells you it’s not they are just making it up.”

UF aims to help its student-athletes navigate a new landscape in college sports to prevent NIL legislation from turning Gainesville into the Wild West.

The University Athletic Association on Thursday sent out NIL guidance to the more than 500 students who compete for the Gators in 21 sports, outlining components of the state of Florida’s bill a week before it goes into effect.

Among the highlights:

  • UAA staff or donors may not compensate or arrange compensation to a current or prospective athlete for his or her name, image, likeness.
  • Athletes cannot use the UF or Gators logos unless rights have been secured Gator Sports Properties.
  • Athletes cannot enter into NIL agreements with gambling/sports wagering vendors or those associated with athletic performance-enhancing drugs.
  • Athletes may secure representation with an Florida-licensed sports agent or lawyer solely for NIL, but not beyond their duration as a UF athlete.

In late January, the UAA also launched the Gators Made program to help athletes understand NIL and individual capitalize on the legislation. The school worked in conjunction with Opendorse, a Nebraska-based sports technology company, to assess each athlete’s brand and social media presence to help him or her understand their marketability and value.

“That program was focused on brand-building and the value of a student-athlete’s brand,” UF associate athletic director Steve McClain said. “That was another pillar of educational components we already had in place for our student-athletes — career advising, financial planning, professional sports counseling panel and a host of other items to prepare them for life after athletic competition.”

The impact of the NIL, however, will be immediate for schools, athletes, sports agents or lawyers, athletic donors and local business owners.

UF athletes have pushed to capitalize on their name, image and likeness as soon as the legislation launches next Thursday.

Gators’ defensive lineman Zach Carter told the Orlando Sentinel said he has reached out to restaurants and clothing companies in Gainesville and his native Tampa gauging their interest in partnering with him as July 1 appoaches.

“I say, why not?” Carter, 22, said. “I know it’s coming soon.”

UF athletes, theoretically, could have a landlord at a Gainesville apartment complex offer free rent for a month in exchange for a mention on a Gators social media accounts.

Carter said he’s not the only UF football player evaluating his options, noting some even plan to begin their own clothing lines.

Carter, one of the stars on the team, is not sure what he might receive, but expects in return he will plug a company on his Instagram account for his more than 14,000 followers or his Twitter account to his nearly 11,000 followers.

“I post it, tag them, represent them … I’m sure that’s how it works,” Carter said. “I don’t know how they go about paying you. I guess they have to work it out.”

Carter, like everyone in college athletics, is eager to see the ultimate impact of NIL legislation.

“I’m still new, I’m learning as it goes on,” Carter said. “I think since this is the first year we’re probably going to be learning as it goes. Later on, they’ll have a better understanding.

“It might take them awhile to figure out a smooth system. Right now, they’re probably figuring it out as it goes.”

Athletes must disclose NIL agreements within four days and fill out the appropriate paperwork.

The effort is a small price to pay for additional compensation for all the time, energy and sweat equity spent to play college sports.

“I don’t think people truly know all that goes into this … just countless hours of working out, film, nutrition, treatment and school — you’re in school, that’s the biggest part,” Carter said. “It’s a lot and it’s constant. It can hard. I think athletes are deserving of this.”

Yet, the NCAA has upheld the amateurism model for since its organization’s 1906 founding.

During the 2015-16 school year, schools were allowed to offer a “cost-of-attendance” stipend paid over and above the benefits of a scholarship. At UF, athletes receive just under $4,000 per semester.

In 2011 while coaching South Carolina, Gators’ head coach Steve Spurrier led the charge for a stipend to be given football players and remains proud it finally came to fruition.

“‘Oh, that’ll never happen. That’ll never happen,’” Spurrier recently recalled athletic officials telling him. “Well, then it happened. You look at it now, athletes can make unlimited now.”

Spurrier said he is pleased to see athletes get their financial due, while coaches make millions. But the Gators’ legend, now 76 and retired, does not have to deal with the repercussions of NIL, either.

UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said the biggest potential pitfall is the one nearly as old as the NCAA: enforcing the rules.

”The concern is how do you make it to where it doesn’t leak into recruiting. That’s the No. 1 issue,” Stricklin said. “That’s always been the No. 1 issue. When this first started coming up, I said what if they could only do it after they’ve been enrolled for a year, because at that point you remove it from recruiting, right, if after they’re an established student-athlete.

“It’s not because I want high school kids not to have that opportunity, it’s just how do you prevent it from becoming a recruiting advantage. I still think that’s going to be a huge issue that we’re going to have to figure it out.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

