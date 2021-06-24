Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

AG Nessel urges public to report abuse by Boy Scouts of America

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vsZf_0aeKIizj00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a public service announcement Thursday focused on the new joint investigation from her department and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America.

The agencies first asked the public to report instances of abuse at the beginning of June.

This investigation is similar to the department’s ongoing clergy abuse investigation, which secured its fourth conviction last week, according to a news release.

Nessel learned back in January that 1,700 sex abuse claims filed in BSA’s ongoing bankruptcy case were in Michigan.

RELATED: Nessel, Michigan State Police investigating Boy Scouts of America

The department now believes there may be as many as 3,000 victims.

Nessel released the PSA to urge victims of abuse at the hands of the Boy Scouts to report that abuse, as well as to remind people that this joint investigation with MSP is separate from the civil litigation.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel said in the PSA. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago – you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

Anyone with information may call the investigation’s hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Sex Abuse#Michigan State Police#The Boy Scouts Of America#Bsa#Psa#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Bill aims to stop people from selling SOS appointments online

Secretary of State appointments are still scarce. Despite a recent addition of roughly 350,000 new appointments at state branches through September, many are still struggling to schedule a convenient time. That has, in part, to do with the practice of people scheduling up appointments only to turn around and sell them online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy