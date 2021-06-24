AG Nessel urges public to report abuse by Boy Scouts of America

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a public service announcement Thursday focused on the new joint investigation from her department and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America.

The agencies first asked the public to report instances of abuse at the beginning of June.

This investigation is similar to the department’s ongoing clergy abuse investigation, which secured its fourth conviction last week, according to a news release.

Nessel learned back in January that 1,700 sex abuse claims filed in BSA’s ongoing bankruptcy case were in Michigan.

The department now believes there may be as many as 3,000 victims.

Nessel released the PSA to urge victims of abuse at the hands of the Boy Scouts to report that abuse, as well as to remind people that this joint investigation with MSP is separate from the civil litigation.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel said in the PSA. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago – you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

Anyone with information may call the investigation’s hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.