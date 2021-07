We may not have won the match last night, but there was at least some good news to wake up to this morning: that Phoebe Philo is back – with her own LVMH-backed label. Perhaps one of the most popular designers in contemporary fashion, Philo is best known for working creative director of Chloé from 2001 to 2006 and then as creative director of Céline from 2008 to 2018, where she was widely celebrated for designing collections that centred women. So it’s unsurprising that her return to fashion has causing something of a social media furore.