Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is thankful to have her 5-month-old baby girl home after a "crazy" few days in the hospital. The new mom, 33, revealed on Instagram Saturday that her daughter Nora Blanche, whom she welcomed with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February, was sick and was taken to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with croup, "an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough."