Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.

people.com

Comments / 9

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Breastfeed Edu#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
Celebritiesfox4now.com

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Dressed All 6 Of Their Kids In Suits For ‘Boss Baby 2’ Premiere

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attended the premiere of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” on June 22 in New York City with all six of their children in tow, dressed in adorable matching suits. The proud parents also wore suits in honor of the Boss Baby character voiced by dad Alec Baldwin. They completed the look with the character’s signature aviator sunglasses and briefcase.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her son choosing to wear an outfit that isn't pajamas. The mom of six, 37, shared a photo Thursday of 6-year-old Rafael Thomas at a horse ranch wearing a button-up shirt with pants and boots, posing for the camera. In the caption on Instagram, Hilaria pointed out the fashion milestone for her eldest boy after years of Rafael preferring only to dress in PJs.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Body, Self-Abuse

Hilaria Baldwin is hoping to help women embrace their bodies, and she’s sharing her own ups and downs with body image. The 37-year-old uploaded a video of herself dancing with her 3-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria. “After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9...
Yogakboi.com

Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is ‘Multi’ Cultured in Wake of Heritage Scandal

The dust has barely settled since Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage scandal kicked up a storm and now the yoga instructor and wife to Alec Baldwin is addressing her culture, which she has described as “multi & very valid.”. Hilaria faced scrutiny last year after videos were shared on social media...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family meant business on the red carpet for the star's upcoming Boss Baby sequel. On Tuesday, June 22, the proud parents brought all six of their children to the New York City premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which can be seen in theaters and on Peacock starting Friday, July 2. The best part of the family's red carpet appearance was that every member, kids included, was dressed as the popular animated franchise's title character, complete with black suit and matching necktie. Plus, some of the little ones went the extra mile with a briefcase and pair of dark shades, as can be seen in the below image. Even...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Hilaria Baldwin addresses much-debated heritage in Instagram post

Hilaria Baldwin is more determined than ever to embrace her diverse cultural roots. In a new Instagram post, the author and yoga instructor reveals that she recently had the opportunity to spend time with her extended family for the first time in nearly two years and says they had some enriching conversations about heritage.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Hilaria Baldwin Wife Of Alec Baldwin Defends Herself as “Fluid” After Heritage Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot of her mind about cultural identity. The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how she and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one tradition. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the submit appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late final year.
CelebritiesComplex

Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on Controversial Culture Beliefs on Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin opened up in an Instagram post about seeing herself as “multi” and believing that culture can be “fluid,” just seven months after being under fire over questions of her heritage and relationship with Spain. Last December, the 37-year-old mom faced accusations of misrepresenting her heritage, with many claiming...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Hilaria Baldwin's Bold Argument Reignites Heritage Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin made a bold argument on social media that's got her name firmly back in the headlines. The yoga instructor — who shot to fame when she married actor Alec Baldwin in 2012 — hasn't exactly been a stranger to controversy over the years. Hilaria famously faced backlash in 2020 when it was claimed she'd made out she was of Spanish descent, despite being born in Boston, Massachusetts to white, American parents (via The Cut).
Theater & DancePosted by
People

Watch Alec Baldwin Sing Whitney Houston with Carmen, 7½, During 'Father-Daughter Movie Night'

Alec Baldwin had an adorable duet with his daughter. On Monday, The Boss Baby: Family Business actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 63, cozy with their eldest child Carmen Gabriela, 7½, while watching a tablet for "father-daughter movie night." The pair sang along to the Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," going for the high notes.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.

Comments / 9

Community Policy