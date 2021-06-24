Black Teen Found After White Man Kidnapped Her From Atlanta

Haitian police have detained almost a dozen and a half people in connection with the assassination of the Caribbean nation’s President Jovenel Moïse. According to Euronews, it is believed that some of the assassins were made up of two Haitian Americans– James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55. The other 15 suspects are reportedly from Colombia– with at least six of the detainees being alleged ex-military from the South American country.