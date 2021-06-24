Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Black Teen Found After White Man Kidnapped Her From Atlanta

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
A White man in Georgia has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a 14-year-old Black girl after he started an online relationship with her. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Robert David Fyke, 33, was arrested on June 17. On Wednesday, police officers from DeKalb County obtained a warrant that accused Fyke of one count of interference with custody–that he “knowingly or recklessly” took a child away from the person who “has lawful custody of such child,” according to Georgia code.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

21-Year-Old Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot Dead While on Instagram Live

California rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered on Thursday (July 8) while inside of his car, according to multiple sources. The 21-year-old artist, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram live with a fellow social media influencer Kapone when the incident happened. The two were talking when shots were heard on the IG live. Reports reveal that Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Haitian Police Detain 17 Suspects in The Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

Haitian police have detained almost a dozen and a half people in connection with the assassination of the Caribbean nation’s President Jovenel Moïse. According to Euronews, it is believed that some of the assassins were made up of two Haitian Americans– James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55. The other 15 suspects are reportedly from Colombia– with at least six of the detainees being alleged ex-military from the South American country.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Baltimore Teen Found Dead Inside a Hole In a Wall was Model Student, Played Violin

The 15-year-old stepson of officer Eric G. Banks Jr, Dasan Jones, also known as D.J., was a magnet student at Glen Burnie High School who played the violin. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Banks allegedly moved D.J.’s dead body before fellow responding Baltimore police officers found the teen’s corpse inside a hole containing a gun safe in a bedroom wall.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

White NC State Trooper Accused of Selling Guns to A Convicted Felon With Prior Weapons Charges

A North Carolina Trooper is being accused of illegally selling guns to a felon, according to the news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Timothy Jay Norman has been charged with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person, which under North Carolina law prohibits a private sale of firearms or ammunition to a person known to violate the law. Such action is a Class F felony.

