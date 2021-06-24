Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Man Says He Has 'No Hope' After Collapse of Miami Condo Where His Mother and Grandmother Lived

By Joelle Goldstein
People
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are anxiously awaiting news about their missing loved ones after a multistory condo partially collapsed in Florida - but for some, their hope is running thin. In the wake of Thursday's morning tragedy at Champlain Towers - in which the 12-story, 136-unit apartment complex in Surfside partially collapsed around 1:30 a.m. - close to 70 family members rushed to a reunification site set up by the American Red Cross, according to USA Today.

people.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Rescue#Condo#Police#Searchers#The American Red Cross#Usa Today#The Washington Post#Cnn#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.

Comments / 2

Community Policy