Santa Rosa County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Bagdad, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gulf Breeze, Bagdad, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach and Pensacola Beach. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Pensacola Beach, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
City
Bagdad, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
