L’industrie 2.0 Is a Bigger, Better, Yet Still Affordable Slice Shop

The owner of the Northwest Side sandwich shop on the joy and the grind of deli life. On a recent Wednesday, Jon Snyder—wearing a plastic face shield and glasses—leans over his flattop grill at Neighbor’s Deli and, with one hand, heaps a mound of pastrami on its surface. Next, he grabs a handful of sauerkraut from the cooler, squeezes its juices over the pastrami and places the cabbage on the grill. With his other hand, Snyder answers a ringing phone and in a cheerful tone—“Neighbor’s!”—takes an order while at the same time placing four slices of Swiss on the pastrami. He’s careful to make sure some of the cheese hits the griddle and gets crispy, because he loves it that way. Then again, Snyder seems to love everything about his job. And he’s not shy about telling you: He’s damn good at it.