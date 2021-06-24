L’industrie 2.0 Is a Bigger, Better, Yet Still Affordable Slice Shop
The heralded L’industrie Pizzeria in Williamsburg underwent a major transformation in April when it expanded into the space next door, debuting an indoor kitchen counter and a sprawling outdoor dining area. In a culinary sense, however, the move wasn’t so drastic. The lean venue still shuns mainstays of other pizzerias; there are no appetizers, crisp salads, fancy mains, al dente pastas, or eggplant Parms. On Wednesdays only, the team sells sandwiches, though there is only one variety, often revealed on Instagram that day. The only regular dessert — a new offering — is soft serve. When I asked owner Massimo Laveglia why he doesn’t abide by the pie-only philosophy of so many of his peers, his answer betrayed L’industrie’s larger philosophy quite succinctly: “We’re not a restaurant ... we’re a slice spot.”ny.eater.com
