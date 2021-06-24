Jazz Fest 2021 Lineup Has Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, & More

For years now, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has only loosely been a jazz festival. For example, consider the top names on the fest’s just-announced 2021 initial lineup: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, the omnipresent Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, the Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty, Jon Batiste. Not really that jazzy if you ask me!