The Cardinals traveled to Denver on Thursday for a four-game set against the Colorado Rockies. They were welcomed with a 58-minute rain delay before play began with Colorado’s Antonio Sentazela taking the bump across from Adam Wainwright. Wainwright . . . is just exceptional (more on that in the Quick Notes below). He was tagged for a two-run shot in the second but was great otherwise, throwing eight innings on 110 pitches and escaping multiple tough jams. Sentazela was tagged for a run in the first and another one in the third on a solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh. Unfortunately, Wainwright’s start was squandered as Giovanny Gallegos, with two outs in the ninth, uncharacteristically walked two batters before giving up a walk-off three-run blast to Elias Diaz, leading to a 5-2 loss for the Cardinals.