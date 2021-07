It's a sunny Sunday in San Myshuno and, the minute the clock strikes midday, my budding interior designer/emerging musical talent sim grabs the festival ticket in her inventory and makes the quick ride over to Magnolia Blossom Park for Sims Sessions. This one-day festival arrives every Sunday in The Sims 4, and here in the real world, the event will only run from June 29 - July 7, meaning anyone who wants to catch the performances will need to make sure they head over to the park during this period. The Sims Sessions is the first limited-time event that The Sims 4 has ever held, and, unfortunately, it really shows.