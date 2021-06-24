The Most Expensive Pokemon Card Ever Is Getting A Rerelease

The Pokemon Go Mystery Box has been a thing for a good while now, ever since the launch of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee. It's sort of just existed in the background since then though – Pokemon Go players aware of it have been able to use it at their leisure but Niantic hasn't pushed it into the spotlight for a long time, so newer players may be in the dark when it comes to the potential of the Pokemon Go Mystery Box. If you've seen that shiny Meltan will be available from the Pokemon Go Mystery Box as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations but you're unsure how it works, then you've come to the right place.