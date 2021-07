Venable has lured at least six intellectual property litigators from Dentons, including five partners, as it seeks to draw up more market share in patent litigation. The team joins Washington-founded Venable in its patents and trade secrets practice. The partners include Chicago-based Timothy Carroll and Steven Lubezny; Los Angeles-based Manny Caixeiro and Laura Wytsma; and D.C.-based Elizabeth Manno. Associate Vivian Sandoval has also moved over with Carroll, who said two more associates will be following the group to Venable.