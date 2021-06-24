Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'Transitory' or not? St. Louis money managers weigh in on higher inflation

By Greg Edwards
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've read The Wall Street Journal lately, watched CNBC — or even been to the grocery store — you know inflation, and speculation about it, is rampant.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#St Louis#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks edge higher as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery's trajectory to the Federal Reserve's reaction. The latest report from the Labor Department shows yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.
Businessmoneyweek.com

US inflation spiked in June. Can this really still be transitory?

Inflationistas received their latest sign on Tuesday that the US economy is overheating and inflation may not be so transitory after all. Consumer prices rose 0.9% between May and June, said the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. This was much higher than economists at Bloomberg were predicting; they had estimated...
BusinessForbes

Easy Money And The Risks Of Inflation

Investors in today’s stock market have become intoxicated on the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented — and seemingly endless — easy money policy, explains Jim Stack, a “safety-first” money manager, editor of InvesTech Research and a contributor to MoneyShow.com. Fed officials have all but promised to keep the party going in spite...
Businessklif.com

Higher Inflation Here Long-Term: Economists

Inflation will not be going anywhere soon and will reach its highest levels in nearly 30 years, economists told the Wall Street Journal. A strong post-pandemic economic recovery will fuel rapid price increases for a while, the WSJ reported Sunday, and economists surveyed raised their forecasts of how high and for how long inflation would go.
Businessarcamax.com

The Week Ahead: Testing the transitory timing of inflation

Prices for a lot of things are higher. Used cars and trucks, furniture, airline tickets, and bicycles are just some of the items that are much more expensive compared to a year ago. But about a year ago prices for a lot of stuff plummeted. The pandemic was raging in...
StocksInternational Business Times

Jump In US Inflation Weighs On Stocks, Lifts Dollar

Wall Street stocks retreated from records Tuesday while the dollar rallied after data showed the biggest jump in US inflation in more than a decade. The consumer price index (CPI) spiked 5.4 percent in the 12 months ended in June, not seasonally adjusted, the highest rate since August 2008, the Labor Department said.
Businessschiffgold.com

Transitory Inflation Turning Into an Inflationary Spiral

Consumer prices have been rising precipitously this year. If you annualize the Consumer Price Index through the first five months of 2021, you get a CPI increase of over 6%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues to push the narrative that inflation is transitory, but not everybody buys into this storyline. On the Wolf Street Report, Financial Analyst Wolf Richter said Powell’s temporary inflation is turning into an “inflation spiral.”
Marketsraleighnews.net

Low rates, hot market deliver perk to U.S. wealthy: media

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Rising stocks and rock-bottom interest rates have delivered a big perk to rich Americans, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday. "Banks say their wealthy clients are borrowing more than ever before, often using loans backed by their portfolios of stocks and bonds," said the report.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Tapering, Doubts about “Transitory” Inflation, and “Financial Stability Risks” due to “Valuation Pressures in Housing Markets”: Some Folks at the Fed Getting a Little Nervous

“Supply disruptions and labor shortages might linger for longer and might have larger or more persistent effects on prices and wages than they currently assumed.”. Fed officials admitted they’d vastly underestimated the inflation surge, with doubts growing over its “transitory” nature, given the changes in inflation dynamics, including “labor shortages,” supply constraints, wage increases, and blistering demand. These factors might have a more “persistent” impact on inflation, according to the minutes of the FOMC meeting released today.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates: Most Recent Developments

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Inflation Spike Weighs on Stock Futures, Bank Earnings

Stock futures have turned lower this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) poised to shed 80 points, and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) indicating modest openings in the red. This negative price action came after the U.S. Labor Department reported a 5.4% year-over-year rise in the consumer price index -- marking its fastest pace in almost 13 years -- and toppling the 5% expectations. Inflation data running hot is overshadowing an earnings season kicking off on a high note, with blue-chip bank names JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both reporting quarterly results that topped estimates.
Businesswhbl.com

Apple, Goldman Sachs planning ‘buy now, pay later’ service: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Apple Inc is planning to launch a service that will allow users to repay Apple Pay purchases in installments, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Apple will use Goldman Sachs Group Inc, an existing partner for the Apple Card credit card since 2019, as the lender for the loans, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL), Goldman Sachs (GS) Plans Buy Now, Pay Later Service - Bloomberg

(Updated - July 13, 2021 2:04 PM EDT) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments over time, rivaling the buy now, pay later offerings popularized by services like Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), according to Bloomberg.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT and Goldman Sachs (GS) in Advanced Talks to Acquire Parexel for $9 Billion: WSJ

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Private equity firm EQT and Goldman Sachs’ investment unit are in advanced talks to acquire contract-research organization Parexel International in a deal valued at around $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. is in talks to purchase analytics software developer SAS Institute Inc., people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. The deal would value SAS at $15 billion to $20 billion. Broadcom has a market value of nearly $200 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy