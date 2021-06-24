Cancel
The Truth About Proffee

By Taylor Huang
mashed.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein and caffeine are two things that lots of people consider critical in their everyday lives. Both are a source of energy, with protein increasing levels of the YY peptide, which creates a feeling of fullness (via Healthline) and caffeine being a stimulant, keeping the body and mind alert (via American Academy of Sleep Medicine). As lots of people are incorporating these two items into their daily routines, we've seen the rising popularity of coffee protein shakes, cold brew protein oatmeal, and even protein tiramisu. The most popular addition to this trend is a TikTok recipe simply called "proffee," per VeryWellFit.

