Voices from the past: Living History Company injects life into historical figures
At Fort Walla Walla Museum, local historical “time travelers” tell their pioneering stories courtesy of Living History Company volunteers spring through fall. Barbara Clark, a former Walla Walla mayor and City Council member, organized the troupe with her husband, retired attorney and historian Dan Clark, in 1998. The company grew from about 12 authentic 1880s Walla Walla characters to more than 50 by 2015, Dan Clark said.www.union-bulletin.com
