On the latest episode of Love After Lockup, Dougie and Rachel finally got to celebrate their marriage. Yes, they tied the knot while Doug was in jail. However, the duo had to wait until he was released to consummate the love. Rather than make the full drive home, Rachel got them a hotel room. Many viewers found their interaction on said drive cringeworthy. Once they left the hotel and to Rachel’s plush suburban home, Doug noted he would be a fool to ruin this relationship. Not just because he’d lose Rachel but because he and his son never had it this nice. Unfortunately, has this dream ended, and Dougie moved on with another woman?