Altamaha EMC Warns of New Phone Scam

Tammye Vaughn, Manager of Marketing & Communications at Altamaha EMC in Lyons has issued a warning to area residents about another phone scam. According to Vaughn, scammers are calling people in Altamaha EMC's service area and this time, the scam involves an urgent need to change the electric meter. The scammer claims to be a contractor hired by Altamaha EMC and requests a payment of $400 to change the meter or electric service will be disconnected. The scammer requests payment by a Green Dot card or other prepay debit card. DO NOT FALL VICTIM TO THIS SCAM.