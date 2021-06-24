Cancel
Walla Walla, WA

Library's Pride Month theme offers fiction, nonfiction for all ages

By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walla Walla Public Library theme for June highlights Pride Month. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters. Peters’s novel follows three characters whose lives intertwine around an unexpected pregnancy. Reese, a trans woman approaching her mid-30s, has always longed to be a mother. But as a single woman with a limited income, it seems increasingly unlikely she will be able to adopt a child. Her ex, Ames, lived for several years as a trans woman named Amy, before detransitioning and living his life again as a man. “Detransition, Baby” arrived with a tremendous weight of expectations on it. It lives up to them … a terrific read, one that looks unflinchingly at the trans experience in modern America. — Vox.

www.union-bulletin.com

