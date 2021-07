While we have quick moving lines of storms moving through today, July 13, a more robust storm system will move through Thursday. The weather system coming through Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday has the earmarks of a severe squall line. The Storm Prediction Center is already forecasting significant severe weather just west of Michigan, and into the western fringe of Lower Michigan. We expect a line of severe thunderstorms to cycle from severe to weaker to severe again as we go from Wednesday afternoon to night and back to Thursday afternoon.