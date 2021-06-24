Cancel
U-M nursing, law collaboration aims to dispel myths about human trafficking

By Laura Bailey
umich.edu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people have heard of human trafficking, but few can define it. Even experts in law enforcement and academia can have a hard time quantifying the problem. The new Human Trafficking Collaborative website, developed by faculty at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the U-M Law School, was created to dispel myths about human trafficking and to train health care providers to recognize and treat victims.

