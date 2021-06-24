Cancel
POTUS

UK reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since February

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 19 days ago
The United Kingdom reported 16,703 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily case count since early February, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Thursday's high means the U.K. marked two peaks in new infections within a span of a week. On June 17, the kingdom hit a four-month high with 11,007 new daily cases.

www.axios.com

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

