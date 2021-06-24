Watch: Vanderbilt-Stanford College World Series Game Ends in Wild Pitch Walk-Off

ADM Tigers sophomore Aliya Yanga didn’t start the game on Thursday night, but she sure finished it as she hit a walk off two run home run in the seventh inning to help deliver a win for ADM over Carlisle by the score of 7-5. Yanga was able to blast the home run with one in the bottom of the seventh, as she sent the pitch deep into the night, hitting an opposite field home on a line drive that was a no doubter.