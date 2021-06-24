Cancel
Watch: Vanderbilt-Stanford College World Series Game Ends in Wild Pitch Walk-Off

By Brian Jones
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College World Series game between Vanderbilt and Stanford ended in a wild way (literally). On Wednesday night, Stanford pitcher Brendan Beck threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied at five and runners on second and third. The wild pitch led to Vanderbilt's Spencer Jones scoring on third, and the Commodores keep their championships hopes alive after winning the elimination game.

