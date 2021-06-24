Cancel
Naturally Curved PC Monitors

By Michael Hemsworth
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo ThinkVision T34w monitor is an optimized PC peripheral for professionals and gamers alike that will provide them with an unparalleled user experience. The monitor is characterized by its 1500R curvature that follows the natural curve of a human eye, which will result in less blurring around the edges and also work to reduce eye strain. The compact base holds the large monitor securely in place and is further enhanced with a handle on the rear of the display that will accommodate easier portability.

