We put a man on the moon but can’t stop idiots from blowing up our phones with illegal calls

07.12.2021 — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – You know those pesky calls — the ones you receive from unfamiliar numbers that have the same area code and prefix as yours, but that aren’t from anyone you know. Scammers use this tactic — called neighbor or neighborhood spoofing — to trick you into answering their call. Verizon has good news for you, and bad news for the bad guys. Our free Call Filter app now includes Neighborhood Filter, which allows you to silence and send neighborhood spoofing calls to voicemail, along with those in any other area codes and prefix combinations that could be suspect. This launch is part of our ongoing commitment to protect you from unwanted calls.