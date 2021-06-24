We put a man on the moon but can’t stop idiots from blowing up our phones with illegal calls
Anyone else completely fed up with illegal robocalls, live phone scammers and bogus texts from swindlers?. I feel like such a sucker. For 14 years, The Watchdog has covered this mess. Each story I’ve written since 2007 followed the same formula: Yeah, the problem is bad, and it’s getting worse. But the government has sound ideas to stop this techno-plague, so be optimistic. And here are tools you can use to block them, yada, yada, yada.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0