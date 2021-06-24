New American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Is Freaky And Fishy

Once upon a time, we could control ourselves. Ooh… once upon a time, we could lose ourselves. We could lose ourselves, yeah… in the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Pearl Jam "Once," welcome to your Tuesday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. For this post-holiday round, our newbies include a Rick and Morty review for "A Rickconvenient Mort," a look behind the scenes during the Gilmore Girls years, and American Horror Story: Double Feature goes "Cape Fear" for the 10th season opener. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.