New American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Is Freaky And Fishy

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for American Horror Story Season 10 has been revealed. The season is titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, and it premieres in August. As the title suggest, American Horror Story: Double Feature will feature two stories, which the official tagline describes "one story by the sand and one story by the sea." This striking poster definitely suggests the season's aquatic horror vibe, and shows some kind of weird, alien-like creature--with a fish for a tongue-- getting intimate with a fanged woman, who could possibly be a siren or perhaps a mermaid. Check it out below:

