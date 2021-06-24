Official: Ben Reilly is back and Amazing Spider-Man goes thrice-monthly in October

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…