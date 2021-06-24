Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Official: Ben Reilly is back and Amazing Spider-Man goes thrice-monthly in October

By George Marston
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's official: Ben Reilly, the clone of Peter Parker who took up the mantle of Spider-Man during the '90s 'Clone Saga' story, will return in October as the new star of Amazing Spider-Man, once again taking up the role in Peter Parker's (not yet fully explained) absence. As previously teased,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrice#Rick And Morty#Marvel#The Beyond Corporation#Aunt May#Webhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
Behind Viral VideosMovieWeb

TikTok of Tom Holland Wishing to Be Spider-Man Before He Was Cast Goes Viral

Although the character of Spider-Man comes with as close to a guarantee of success as any Hollywood movie can get, there is something about Tom Holland's latest incarnation of the webbed-wonder that, along with the power of the MCU, has elevated the character to a level of public adoration that even the previous movies has never quite managed. So it is no surprise that an old video of a young Tom Holland talking about his aspirations of becoming Spider-Man has gone viral on Tiktok. Fans in their thousands have shared the video, acknowledging how Holland managed to make his dream a reality just two years later.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

All Cyclops Wanted Was A Treehouse (X-Men #1 Spoilers)

Much has been made of Cyclops being involved in a throuple or threesome on Krakoa with Jean Grey and Wolverine. Mostly by Bleeding Cool, to be fair. But is it possible that someone misheard Scott Summers and what he really, really wanted was a treehouse? In today's X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan (doing his very best Jonathan Hickman impersonation) and the utter gorgeousness of Marvel's premier artist Pepe Larraz, Scott gets his wish.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Curt Connors, Lizard No More?! Amazing Spider-Man #70 [Preview]

Curt Connors has spent decades (or, in Marvel time, 3 weeks) trying to rid himself of the curse of being The Lizard. But in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #70, it appears he may have finally figured it out. At least, that's what we're getting from the conversation Dr. Connors has with Peter Parker in the preview. But there's just one problem: it looks like Doctor Octopus may have stolen it. Hmmm… what could Doctor Octopus do with a machine like that? And perhaps more importantly, did he use it on Curt Connors first? And if he did… does that mean he now has a Lizard of his own? Check out the preview below.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel reveals art and new details for ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Beyond era

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed new art for the new direction for the Amazing Spider-Man announced last week. Nick Spencer will end his years-long run with issue #74 and with Amazing Spider-Man #75 Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason are joining forces to craft the new saga for Spidey. That issue will, of course, be an oversized milestone issue that kicks off a thrice monthly publishing schedule.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Infinite Infinity Retreads in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 [Preview]

It used to be that every couple of years, Jim Starlin would rewrite The Infinity Gauntlet over and over again under different names and publish it at Marvel, but when Marvel caught wind of what Starlin was up to, they knew they had to put a stop to it. After all, if anyone is going to get away with rehashing the same story over and over and getting paid for it, it certainly wasn't going to be a creator. Dammit, it was gonna be Marvel itself! Marvel has been pumping out Infinity Gauntlet retreads for several years now, and the latest is Infinite Destinies, a series of Summer annuals, and here's a preview of the latest chapter in Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2. Enjoy.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction

There's no such thing as an obscure Marvel comic book character. Nearly-forgotten heroes and villains from decades ago have a way of attaining a new life on film or television. Even the smallest hint or theory about a character's impending arrival on the screen can spark renewed interest in a character and its appearances. Such is the case for J. Jonah Jameson's son John Jameson and his transformation into Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124. There's a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (Marvel, 1973) CGC NM 9.4 White pages up for auction in this week's 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man Nostalgia Meets Hulk Nostalgia at the Crossroads

Marvel Comics has revealed an unlettered first look preview at the next Symbiote Spider-Man series written by Peter David with "art" by Greg Land. The series, set in Marvel's past continuity, combines nostalgia for black suit Spider-Man with nostalgia for Peter David's run on The Incredible Hulk for this series. Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1 hits stores on Wednesday, July 28th.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home Suit Leaks Online

Kevin Feige can't let The Flash have all the fun, so now leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home have made their way online. The leaks include the new Tom Holland costume as well as LEGO sets. Regarding the new costume, the suit looks like a cross between the classic MCU...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Spider-Man” Merchandise Teases New Suits

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first look at new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” merchandising, like Funkos pops and Nerf toys, which seems to reveal a couple of things about the film due to open in December. The photos reveal three Spidey suits Tom Holland will potentially wear in the film....
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black’ is a fun collection

Peter David and Greg Land are on a roll with Symbiote Spider-Man, and this week, the third series by that name is out in trade paperback. A King in Black tie-in, this story continues the trend of the previous series by taking place during that short period in which Peter Parker wore the Venom Symbiote. It’s also coming out the same day their fourth Symbiote Spider-Man story launches. In this new story, David and Land go deep with classic characters by using The Watcher, Kang, Rocket Raccoon, and more. It’s a story that spans time, space, and plenty of Spidey quips.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #70

The Sinister War turns Spidey’s life upside-down, but the fact that KING’S RANSOM and CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY already did that, might give you an idea of how hard this is going to be for Peter Parker. Amazing Spider-Man #70. Written by Nick Spencer. Art by Federico Vincentini. Colors by Alex Sinclair.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 Review: Pretty Good

If you're looking to spend five dollars to read some very, very funny Spider-Man lines as he battles someone that (on paper) should be way out of his weight class, well, this is likely gonna get you right in the web-shooters. If you're looking for someone wielding an infinity stone as part of the "Infinite Destinies" lightweight crossover, sure, we've got some of that. If you're looking for the new character Star to become a thing, you're probably still waiting for "fetch" to happen, and you'll likely be just as unfulfilled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy