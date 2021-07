Walla Walla Public Library is collaborating with ArtWalla for a public art walk that includes a keepsake coloring book for kids and a map guide. Beginning on June 29, the maps and coloring books featuring 10 sculptures on the walk will be available to pick up from the library at 238 E. Alder St. or download from ubne.ws/arttourcoloringbook. This event will run through July 31.