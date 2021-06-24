Cancel
Public Safety

A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

By Independent TV
The Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday in George Floyd s death. A teenage bystander filmed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the street for about 9 1/2 minutes on Memorial Day 2020 as Floyd's “I can't breathe” cries faded to silence. A jury needed only parts of two days in April to return guilty verdicts on murder and manslaughter charges after three weeks of testimony.

