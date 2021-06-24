A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. Haiti's police has killed or apprehended the suspected killers of President Moise, officials said on Thursday, and are hunting for the masterminds behind the assassination that stunned the impoverished Caribbean nation. (Andres Martinez Casares, Reuters) PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) — Haiti's police have killed or apprehended the suspected killers of President Jovenel Moise, officials said on Thursday, and are hunting for the masterminds behind the assassination that stunned the impoverished Caribbean nation.