Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Robotic Commercial Landscaping Lawnmowers

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Scythe' landscaping robot is an emissions-free solution for professionals looking to optimize their practice and spend less time manually taking care of large properties. The unit is capable of being set to 1.5-inches all the way up to 6-inches for the cutting blade and will run at a top speed of 10mph. The system only needs to have a property mapped once by the operator to create an area for it to tend to in a quick, work-free manner.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Solution#Digital Management#All The Way Up#Wifi#Lte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Electronicscepro.com

Misguided Gizmodo Says ‘Smart Home Isn’t Worth It’

Not to sound like a broken record, but the smart home industry still has a big problem with the continued ongoing perception by the consumer media about the value and need for professionally installed home automation. The latest salvo comes from the popular consumer website Gizmodo, which titled a recent...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Landscape-Mimicking Alarm Clocks

The 'Sveglia Luce' alarm clock has been designed by Yu Zechen as a bedside technology device that would work to energize and stimulate a person in the morning by incorporating elements of the natural world. The clock is designed in rounded and rectangular shapes, and features a landscape-inspired scene on...
EngineeringScience Now

The robot explorers

You are currently viewing the abstract. Robots are at the frontier of space and deep-sea exploration; they will continue to lead our search into the unknown. Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheSpoon

Hop Robotics’ Beer Robot is Ready for Events This Summer

The U.S., it seems, has lagged behind Europe when it comes to automated beer pouring action. There’s EBar in the UK, Revolmatic out of Poland, and Macco Robotics in Spain. But fear not, proud Americans! There’s a homebrewed, as it were, beer robot coming to market courtesy of Hop Robotics in South Carolina.
Electronicspharmaceutical-technology.com

WiBotic obtains CE mark to commercialize wireless robot charging

Concept: Seattle-based startup WiBiotic has received CE (Conformité Européene) Mark approval for two of its robotic wireless charging systems OC-301 and OC-251. They use the company’s TR-301 high-power transmitter to recharge larger drones, mobile robots, and marine vehicles from a landing pad or a wall station. Nature of Disruption: WiBotic’s...
Electronicstheiet.org

Gadgets: Gigabyte Aero laptop, Riutbag+, AirPop masks, Dyson Detect and more

From the August 2021 issue of E&T: tech innovations for creativity, gardening, commuting, partygoing and cleaning. Read Caramel’s hands-on review and suggestions of alternatives. This is the laptop to buy if you’re a creative who doesn’t favour Apple. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 supplies state-of-the-art graphics processing. Powerful and slim,...
Cell Phonesroboticstomorrow.com

More Industrial Automation, Robots and Unmanned Vehicles Resources

Innomaint CMMS is in the forefront of delivering more than the expectation of the customers for carrying out their maintenance management needs. In line with this principle, it is delighted to roll out its unique visitor management system (VMS) as a digital method of automation of visitor life cycle management for rendering the work environment safe and secure.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Samsung Researching Flat, Metalens Tech for Smartphone Integration

As part of an industry presentation on nanotechnology in Seol, Korea, Samsung executives revealed that the company is researching metalens technology, which refers to a flat lens system that instead uses nanoparticles to align light rather than relying on curved optics. Metalens technology involves taking the typically large and complicated...
CarsTrendHunter.com

Luxurious Autonomous Vehicle Designs

The conceptual GAC-2030-U-journey autonomous vehicle has been designed by Ray Lyu as a car that is imagined for the not so distant future for drivers to envision on the roadways. The vehicle is conceptualized with the year 2030 in mind and maintains a self-driving functionality that would enable passengers to relax during the trip and enjoy the luxurious amenities in the cabin. This includes a lounge-like area that comes complete with a dedicated desktop area for working as during the ride to make it well-suited for long-haul trips.
WeatherTrendHunter.com

Haute Handmade Headphone Cases

The CapraLeather Tan AirPods Max Case is an accessory for users of the Apple-branded audio product that will provide them with a way to keep it protected in a stylish manner. The case is handmade using premium leather components and is constructed with neodymium magnets just like the OEM one created by Apple. This will enable the headphones to detect when they are in the case and toggle on or off accordingly to ensure that the seamless user experience is maintained.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Quick-Charge Cordless Vacuums

The Roborock H7 cordless stick vacuum cleaner is a powerful cleaning appliance that will make quick work of an essential task around the house, while also ensuring it's always ready for use. The unit maintains a compact, lightweight construction that will utilize its 480W motor within to offer 160AW of continuous suction power and up to 90-minutes of cleaning time per charge. The battery can be quickly charged back up in just 2.5-hours to have it up and running once again with minimal downtime.
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

Automation instead of manual labor - THT assembly with robots

If wired components need to be plugged on circuit boards, the manual and complex THT method is used. The software solution from ArtiMinds Robotics supports companies in using robots for this demanding task. The SMT method, which is fully automated, is often used for the production of electronic components. However,...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Powerful Infrared Meat Grills

The Gemelli Gourmet Steak Grill is a powerful cooking appliance for meat fans that will enable them to prepare their favorite cuts from the comfort of home. The grill is characterized by its enclosed design that boasts a compact countertop-friendly size and will offer enough space on the interior for a large ribeye or two fillets. The unit makes use of infrared ceramic elements on the interior to heat the interior section up to 1560-degrees Fahrenheit in just five-minutes flat without heading up the exterior.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Aerial Vehicle Charging Drones

The conceptual 'Nebo' EV charging drone is an intelligent solution for electric vehicle drivers that would enable them to enjoy enhanced driving range on long-haul trips without the need to stop for extended periods. The system consists of an aerial drone that could be prompted by drivers when their driving...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Automated Data Backup Systems

The 'FamiDRIVE' self-hosted storage system is a solution for families and groups looking for an automated way to keep all of their data securely stowed. The centralized data hub will work to backup data from your choice of devices to allow for recovery or migration, while also enabling users to exchange and share documents as they require. The system accommodates an unlimited number of connections and is free from subscription fees to allow for a unified user experience that's accessible.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Bluetooth-Enabled Webcams

The Gsou K20 Webcam is a feature-rich peripheral for users looking to enjoy immersive video calls from anywhere and make use of a robust range of functions for optimized control. The webcam is characterized by its ability to stream video at 2K image quality along with zero-frame latency and boasts...
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Compactly Powerful Desktop PCs

The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 desktop PC is a compact computing solution that will offer businesses with a way to outfit their team with essential equipment to achieve a range of projects. The computer is equipped with Intel Core or Xeon processors and is reported to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop PC to save ample space on a workstation. The computers come in the aforementioned Tiny model as well as the Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tower models.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Smart Multimedia Glasses

When worn, Rokid Air augmented reality glasses provide a 120'' virtual screen for an immersive, multimedia experience of apps, games, movies and more. The hands-free all-in-one smart glasses also boast voice control and artificial intelligence features to support powerful and intuitive experiences with all sorts of media. The Rokid Air...

Comments / 0

Community Policy