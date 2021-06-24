Robotic Commercial Landscaping Lawnmowers

The CapraLeather Tan AirPods Max Case is an accessory for users of the Apple-branded audio product that will provide them with a way to keep it protected in a stylish manner. The case is handmade using premium leather components and is constructed with neodymium magnets just like the OEM one created by Apple. This will enable the headphones to detect when they are in the case and toggle on or off accordingly to ensure that the seamless user experience is maintained.