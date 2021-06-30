Cancel
Which countries are on the green list?

By Travel Desk
The Independent
 13 days ago

The latest traffic light reshuffle on 24 June finally heralded some positive news for the travel industry, with 16 new additions making it onto the green list.

Malta, Madeira, Spain’s Balearics - including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca - plus a number of Caribbean islands will all go green at 4am on 30 June, meaning from then on arrivals need not quarantine.

These additions bring the green list up to 27 territories in total.

Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering Britain.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.

Which countries are on the green list now?

A mere 12 destinations made it onto the first green list in May, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country and triggering quarantine upon return to the UK.

On 3 June, Portugal was removed from the green list, with changes coming into effect at 4am on 8 June. In the latest update to the list on 24 June, 16 destinations were added.

There are now 27 nations on the green list:

Green list in full

  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Balearic Islands
  • Barbados
  • Bermuda
  • British Antarctic Territory
  • British Indian Ocean Territory
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Brunei
  • Cayman Islands
  • Dominica
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Grenada
  • Iceland
  • Israel and Jerusalem
  • Madeira
  • Malta
  • Montserrat
  • New Zealand
  • Pitcairn Islands
  • South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  • Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Singapore
  • Turks and Caicos Islands

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

