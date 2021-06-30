The latest traffic light reshuffle on 24 June finally heralded some positive news for the travel industry, with 16 new additions making it onto the green list.

Malta, Madeira, Spain’s Balearics - including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca - plus a number of Caribbean islands will all go green at 4am on 30 June, meaning from then on arrivals need not quarantine.

These additions bring the green list up to 27 territories in total.

Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering Britain.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.

Which countries are on the green list now?

A mere 12 destinations made it onto the first green list in May, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country and triggering quarantine upon return to the UK.

On 3 June, Portugal was removed from the green list, with changes coming into effect at 4am on 8 June. In the latest update to the list on 24 June, 16 destinations were added.

There are now 27 nations on the green list:

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands

For information about the countries on the amber list, click here .

For information about the countries on the red list, click here .