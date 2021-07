The hit streaming series The Mandalorian is of course found on Disney+, but is there anywhere else online to view the first live-action Star Wars show?. Historically, Disney and its various properties have made homes on a variety of other streaming services. Some of the biggest Netflix titles were Marvel universe shows such as Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. These Netflix originals remain on the service, but other pieces of content such as anything from Pixar has mostly been removed from the competing streaming services.