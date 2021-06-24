Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid scare at England training camp with journalist forced to isolate

By Andrew Gamble
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWwdI_0aeKDHFb00

England suffered a Covid scare as a journalist tested positive for the virus at St George’s Park, the base for the national team for Euro 2020 .

The Sky Sports reporter was asked to leave the premises, along with a cameraman from the broadcaster.

Regulations have become particularly severe after Chelsea Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate for 10 days following a chat with Scotland midfielder and club teammate Billy Gilmour – who subsequently tested positive – following the 0-0 draw in Group D .

Medical staff identified the media as a potential risk to the biosecure bubble and there has been no contact with the press from communications officers who work directly with manager Gareth Southgate and the England team as a result.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “A reporter is isolating in a hotel and awaiting the result of a PCR test.

“The camera operative tested negative and has left St George’s Park to self-isolate.”

The positive test comes at a nervy time for England with the news regarding Gilmour still fresh in mind, and the FA are seeking permission from Public Health England for both Mount and Chilwell to attend socially-distanced training with their teammates before their last-16 match against Germany next Tuesday.

Southgate has refused to rule out the Chelsea duo for the clash at Wembley, despite the fact they must self-isolate until Monday. The extent of their involvement will be determined by how effectively they can train prior to the match.

Public Health England initially informed the FA that Mount and Chilwell would have to train in isolation at St George’s Park until Monday, but the FA are hopeful that the pair will be gradually allowed to return to group training if they continue to record daily negative tests. Ahead of ‘Project Restart’ last summer, Premier League players were permitted to train in groups of five before resuming contact training after a fortnight.

Despite Gilmour testing positive, none of his international teammates were required to isolate unlike Mount and Chilwell. Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain this week and struggled to give a substantiated answer when asked why the Scotland team did not collectively isolate .

School protocol was cited as an example to the Health Secretary, which outlines that all pupils and members of staff who come into contact with a pupil that has tested positive must immediately go home and begin a 10-day isolation.

This did not happen for Scotland, and the team returned to action on Wednesday for their final game of the tournament against Croatia.

The contact that caused the most disarray was the 25-minute conversation between Mount, Chilwell and Gilmour in the tunnel following the goalless draw between England and Scotland.

Government guidelines state that close contacts of Covid cases include people who had face-to-face conversations within one metre and anyone who was within two metres for more than 15 minutes.

Euro 2020 players are tested regularly, and those who test positive must immediately self-isolate for 10 days. Any other players or staff deemed to have been in close contact with someone with Covid during the tournament also have to isolate for 10 days.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Sky Sports#Uk#Group D#Pcr#Fa#Public Health England#Project Restart#Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Prince George’s ecstatic reaction to England goal melts fans’ hearts

Prince George has melted the nation’s hearts with his wholesome celebration after England went 1-0 up in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Prince George reacts to England’s goal pic.twitter.com/5JcXEYpaBL— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 11, 2021The seven-year-old royal, who is among the 60,000 fans in the Wembley crowd, wore a three-piece suit as he sat with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. After Luke Shaw put the Three Lions in the lead in the first two minutes of the game (before England went on to lose on penalties), the young prince threw his...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why did England players take off their medals after Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy?

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Comedian Andrew Lawrence tweeted racist ‘jokes’ about England’s penalties – and now his shows are being cancelled

Comedians often deliver provocative and eyebrow-raising material, but when one comes up with an obviously racist “joke” they should expect unrelenting fury not guffaws.Right-wing comic Andrew Lawrence clearly doesn’t mind causing profound offence, however, as his tweets in the wake of England’s Euro 2020 defeat horifyingly reveal.The 41-year-old standup posted a series of abhorrent messages after the Three Lions lost the longed-for cup to rivals Italy in a gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out.Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, all stepped up at the crucial moment but were unsuccessful in their shots on goal.Lawrence responded by writing on...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Italy ‘not scared’ of playing England at Wembley, warns Bonucci

Rome (AFP) – Defender Leonardo Bonucci warned that Italy were not scared of taking on hosts England on home soil in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Italy are targeting a second European title after 1968 while England have never won the continental tournament, with their only major trophy the 1966 World Cup which they won at the old Wembley.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: England lockdown easing plans, and Kate self-isolates

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Most legal restrictions will be scrapped in the final stage of England's lockdown easing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says. Face masks will no longer be legally required, 1m-plus social distancing will end and all businesses will be able to reopen - including nightclubs. Limits on numbers meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed, and work-from-home guidance abolished. In a Downing Street briefing, the PM said ministers would decide next Monday whether the final step would happen as planned on 19 July. He also stressed that the pandemic was "far from over". Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules. The Scottish government has suggested it may retain some basic measures, including wearing masks, at its next review in August. On Monday, Wales's health minister said the nation was going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy