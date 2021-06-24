A Look Back at Waikiki's Surf History—and Why It's Still the Best Place to Learn the Sport
Surfing is inherently tied to travel. What began as wave riding centuries ago in Polynesia has evolved into an international obsession that now compels surfers to chase waves all over the world. And although there is no consensus on which Polynesian island first invented surfing, most people can agree that the sport’s international journey began in Hawai'i , on one of the world’s most famous beaches: Waikiki.www.cntraveler.com
