Some Piece Of Happiness, In The Color, Blue! Jan Peerce

Life is so much better when you have a playmate. It doesn't matter if the playmate is human or canine, they're a playmate. One year old Dakota is looking for that - a playmate. The Humane Society's Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms says Dakota loves older children as well as young children too and believes an active family would best for her. This happy pup is a year old and weighs about forty five pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Gayle has found out that she likes to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car and Dakota has already been through the house training process. Dakota will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.