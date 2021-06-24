Some Piece Of Happiness, In The Color, Blue! Jan Peerce
Life has its ups. Time has its downs. Yet, it’s the strong, who’ll always be around. There are those persons, who have a way of getting through the bad times. How? Well, they simply search for the good. Even during those rough periods, they search for happiness. It may be difficult. It may be complicated. However, there are blue lights circling every tunnel. If happiness had left this Earth, it would have been destroyed by now. Happiness truly makes the world go around. Navigating itself through different layers of the Earth’s surface, it spins around; dispersing itself into place (and persons) most needing. However, that’s only if they choose to accept it.thriveglobal.com
