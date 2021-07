Have you ever gotten a surprise water bill for $1,500,000?. No one enjoys a surprise like that. Here are some tips for heading problems off before they get too big. 1) Respond to ’blue tags’ right away. Whenever we notice a problem with a meter, we leave a tag on our customer’s door requesting they set up an appointment with Public Works to get the meter fixed. If a meter is not working properly for several months, you could end up with a bill for several month’s of usage, all at one time. Not a fun surprise.