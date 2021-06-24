Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to Take Apart a Pallet in Less Than 5 Minutes

By Timothy Dahl
Popular Mechanics
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePallets can be a great source of lumber for your DIY projects, but they can take forever to take apart and it's easy to damage the wood if you don't know what you're doing. If dismantled properly, you'll have some new, reusable 2x4's in addition to the slats that you can repurpose for a number of projects; think an enclosed garden space, flower boxes, and even litter boxes—the possibilities are endless and will cost significantly less than purchasing new lumber (which has been insanely expensive in 2021). Here's the simple way to tear down a pallet that will save time and leave you with project ready wood.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
ShoppingTimes Union

Make cleaning your shower drain a lot less gross with the ShowerShroom

This ShowerShroom is here to get rid of one of our most-hated chores: Cleaning out the hair from the shower drain. It fits neatly inside your drain to trap hairs on the way down and keep them from getting caught up in your pipes. You just wipe it off to clean it up, which is something you can easily incorporate into your shower-cleaning schedule. It’s available in multiple colors, including gray, blue, and white, to go with whatever looks best in your bathroom. Right now, it's only $8.79 – 56% off for Prime Day.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Lock Expert Break Into Their Ford Explorer ST In Less Than A Minute

Advances in technology have made it harder for thieves to steal your car. Tesla's Sentry Mode can monitor a car's surroundings and sound the alarm if it detects a threat such as a thief smashing a window attempting to break in. To thwart thieves from stealing the Challenger Hellcat and Charger Hellcat, Dodge offers a security system that uses an encryption code to limit the speed.
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This 2-in-1 Vacuum Broom Makes Cleaning so Much Easier — and It’s on Sale Now!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Call me a skeptic, but I’m always a bit wary of household cleaning products that claim to do more than one thing. In my experience, they never succeed at doing anything particularly well, and when you’ve got limited storage space as I do, it’s hard to justify crowding my closet with another gadget. But even skeptics can have a change of heart, and for the first time in a while, I’m seriously tempted by a multi-function cleaning tool that’s designed to help tackle my least-favorite chore. Meet: VaBroom, a brilliant hybrid between a vacuum and a broom that also eliminates the need for a dustpan — and it’s on sale!
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a 90-minute runtime and fast recharge

Get a vacuum that’s always ready for you with the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It boasts 90 minutes of runtime thanks to its large LiPO battery. It also has fast recharging capabilities and can go from empty to full in only 2.5 hours. What’s more, a 480-watt motor delivers 160 AW of continuous suction power to lift dirt. Additionally, the HEPA filter captures particles down to 0.3 microns in size. So it removes pollutants and allergens. Best of all, since the H7 weighs just 3.2 lbs, you can easily lift it to reach tricky areas. Moreover, the accessories attach to most magnetic surfaces for flexible storage. Furthermore, the multisurface brush lets you clean deeply on either carpet or hardwood floors. Also, an OLED screen has a child lock to stop accidental use. Finally, the washable and reusable filters and dustbin make this vacuum super convenient to own.
LifestyleDesign Milk

Showering Under the Nebia by Moen Quattro Saves up to 50% Water

Nebia made quite a stir not that long ago thanks to some early investment by a particularly notable figure within tech and a novel method of atomizing water into the most microscopic of droplets. That said, as is often the case of innovative designs, the earlier iterations of Nebia’s water-saving showerheads combining an all-enveloping proprietary spray nozzle design delivering water savings of up to 65% did not come cheap. Fortunately, the new Nebia by Moen Quattro retains some of the same features of its pricier and more minimalist design cousin, but at a much more attainable price.
ElectronicsReal Simple

The 11 Best Handheld Vacuums for Every Type of Mess

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you spill cereal on the kitchen counter or notice that your pet left a pile of fur on the living room sofa, there's only one cleaning tool for the job: a handheld vacuum. Lightweight yet powerful, a good handheld vacuum can tackle those small messes—and fit into the smallest of spaces—all over your home. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best handheld vacuums, according to top cleaning issues. Maybe you're plagued by pet fur, you have a small apartment with lots of little crevices, or you want the best option for cleaning your car's interior. No matter your cleaning concern, you'll find your new favorite handheld vacuum on this list.
Interior Designpurewow.com

10 Brilliant Ikea Hacks and Furniture Flips That We Learned on TikTok

When we’re scrolling through TikTok, there’s always one video that stops us dead in our tracks: Ikea hacks. These furniture flips and DIYs are affordable, creative and downright fascinating. Transforming an ordinary bookcase into arched built-ins? Genius. Elevating a regular ol’ cabinet into a contemporary rattan console? Sign us up. We can’t seem to look away, and neither can the other 344.1 million users who have viewed the hashtag #ikeahack. So, without further ado, here is the crème de la crème of Ikea hacks, from ones that incorporate from ones that incorporate the fluted surfaces trend to Organic Modernism-approved boucle fabrics.
CarsPosted by
SPY

The Best Car Window Shades To Keep Your Baby Nice And Cool

Infants are much more sensitive to light and temperature than adults, so it’s essential to have one of the best car window shades for your baby on those hot and sunny days. There are tons of options out there to properly fit your car windows and filter out those harmful rays.
ElectronicsFood & Wine

Keurig Users Swear This Cleaner Is a 'Life-Saver'—and It's Nearly 75% Off

Keurig owners know just how life-changing the convenient single-serve appliances are, especially during busy mornings when time is of the essence. However, figuring out how to correctly clean the device can be tricky. There are pods that can do a lot of the work for you, but sometimes a wash isn't all that your machine needs.
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Hot Tub Covers to Buy Right Now

Buying a hot tub cover is an essential purchase, whether you're looking for something that will simply keep dirt and other debris out of the water or protect it in all seasons. Prices run the gamut—you can spend $50 or less for a basic cover or plunk down serious cash on a custom-made option or one that attaches to your hot tub and lifts open and closed.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

I've Tried Tons of Foam Rollers From Vibrating to Knobbly, but This Is My Absolute Fave

I've been trying to focus more on recovery after my workouts, and aside from stretching and mobility exercises, foam rolling has been so helpful. I've heard about the benefits of foam rolling for years, but until I really devoted time to it, I didn't believe how essential it really is in reducing tightness and soreness and increasing my flexibility. I've tried over half a dozen different types of foam rollers, some vibrate, some have knobs or ridges, some are hard and some are super soft, but this Rollga Foam Roller ($45) is my absolute favorite. Keep reading to learn why I can't live without it — I even had to buy a second one because my husband was stealing mine!

Comments / 0

Community Policy