Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Rejected a Title for Archie

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may or may not get a title, depending on exactly what Prince Charles plans on doing with the royal family when he ascends the throne, but according to the U.K. newspaper the Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided not to give their son a particular title when the chance arose.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Travelmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry would travel with his son Archie Harrison to the United Kingdom in a reconciliation plan

Expectations for the return of prince harry to the UK with her firstborn Archie Harrisonout of 2 are getting higher and higher. It is believed that the Duke of Sussex will arrive on British soil in the next few days to be at the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, the Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been his 60th birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning His Next Trip to England — & Meghan Markle Might Join Him

Despite some lingering tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family, the couple might be planning to travel to England as early as this September. Prince Harry’s recent visit to the United Kingdom appeared to be one full of sentiment and mending bonds, as the royal joined his older brother, Prince William, to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 — what would have been the late royal’s 60th birthday. Now, Prince Harry seems ready to bring the Duchess of Sussex with him on his next trip.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).

Comments / 5

Community Policy