The BBC received over 6,000 complaints for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest
The world was shocked when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch nearly two weeks ago during the Denmark-Finland match at UEFA Euro 2020. The footage of Eriksen on the pitch, being worked on by medics and surrounded by emotional teammates, was raw, emotional, and somewhat disturbing. Stateside, an ESPN producer said the world feed director “severely crossed the line” and that the coverage was, at times, “incredibly inappropriate.”awfulannouncing.com
