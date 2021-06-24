Dress In Your Bitmoji In Head-To-Toe Adidas With Snapchat’s Latest Collection
Dressing your Bitmoji in “stripes” is getting a streetwear upgrade, thanks to a new collection from Snapchat and Adidas. Snapchatters and Bitmoji users first gained access to the all-new merch collection on Wednesday, June 23 — and there are so many trendy items to up your digital avatar’s threads. From classic staples like the Originals Superstar J Sneakers to coveted upcoming products like the new Forum Low Sneaker, this cool partnership is a must-try for any Adidas fan.www.elitedaily.com
