Dress In Your Bitmoji In Head-To-Toe Adidas With Snapchat’s Latest Collection

Adidas Originals will collaborate with M&M’s to release a collaboration. The two will use the classic Forum Low and will be available in seven colorways during Fall 2021. One pair has yet to leak, but it features Yellow and Brown as a tribute to the Peanut M&M’s packaging an a logo on the strap. As for the six other colorways, they come in your choice of Red, Yellow, Blue, Orange, Green, and Brown that represents the M&M characters. Following, we have perforations on the toe box that form ‘M,’ lines are used to resemble the bag of M&M’s, and co-branding is seen throughout to finish the look.