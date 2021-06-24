Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Dress In Your Bitmoji In Head-To-Toe Adidas With Snapchat’s Latest Collection

Elite Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDressing your Bitmoji in “stripes” is getting a streetwear upgrade, thanks to a new collection from Snapchat and Adidas. Snapchatters and Bitmoji users first gained access to the all-new merch collection on Wednesday, June 23 — and there are so many trendy items to up your digital avatar’s threads. From classic staples like the Originals Superstar J Sneakers to coveted upcoming products like the new Forum Low Sneaker, this cool partnership is a must-try for any Adidas fan.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Originals#Adidas Superstar#Fashion Brands#Snapchatters#Digital Avatar#Elite Daily#Irl#Chat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Adidas
Related
Apparelmomtrends.com

How to Wear Denim Shorts

Until this year, denim shorts were something that had remained in my very distant style past. I definitely rocked my fair share of denim shorts in my youth. In fact, I do believe I had every color of the rainbow and in high school cuffed denim shorts were my jam. After that however, I walked away from denim shorts and didn't look back. I'm sharing some of my favorite cuts and tips for how to style your denim shorts.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

M&M’s x adidas Forum Low Collection Official Images

Adidas Originals will collaborate with M&M’s to release a collaboration. The two will use the classic Forum Low and will be available in seven colorways during Fall 2021. One pair has yet to leak, but it features Yellow and Brown as a tribute to the Peanut M&M’s packaging an a logo on the strap. As for the six other colorways, they come in your choice of Red, Yellow, Blue, Orange, Green, and Brown that represents the M&M characters. Following, we have perforations on the toe box that form ‘M,’ lines are used to resemble the bag of M&M’s, and co-branding is seen throughout to finish the look.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Why every man should have a formal dress watch in his collection

Looking at today's 'anything goes' approach to style, you might be forgiven for looking back wistfully to a more regimented time when dress codes were adhered to with rigour. "Mr Truman Capote requests the pleasure of your company at the black-and-white dance," read the waspish social commentator's invite for his era-defining black-and-white ball in 1966. The men were to wear black tie and black masks, the women a black or white dress with white masks and fans. No room for interpretation or making a blunder.
MakeupNYLON

e.l.f.’s Latest Collection Is Inspired By Music & Self-Expression

Tired of wearing the same clothes and the same makeup (or lack thereof) just to do the same thing day after day? Me too. Luckily, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new Electric Mood collection is finally available to purchase, and it delivers a much-needed burst of inspiration. And that makes perfect sense. After all, inspiration is what brought it to life in the first place.
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Kerwin Frost's Adidas Superstar Collab Is 'Superstuffed'

After announcing their multi-year partnership last year, Kerwin Frost’s inaugural Adidas collab is almost here. The reveal comes from the Harlem-born entertainer himself, who shared the commercial for his Adidas Superstar “Superstuffed” collab on Instagram today. Living up to its name, Frost revealed that his rendition of the shell toe is designed to look like it’s five sizes bigger than your actual shoe size as the upper features additional padding on the tongue and ankle collar but the shoe still runs true to size. Other than that though, the shoe wears the traditional white-based color scheme combined with black overlay panels while “Superstuffed” branding is printed on the lateral sides.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Dior’s Fall 2021 Couture Collection Includes Your Dream Coat

It was just a few weeks ago that Maria Grazia Chiuri debuted Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection in Greece — sending model-cum-goddesses down the runway. For the iconic house’s Haute Couture collection, it’s a return to a more serious business. Sharply tailored coats, nipped-waist dresses, and thick textured fabrics made up the looks du jour.
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

LEGO adidas Originals Superstar athletic shoe building set features a shell toe shape

Create a replica of an iconic pair of shoes with the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar athletic shoe building set. This home accessory features the low-top shoe’s traditional shell toe shape. What’s more, real shoelaces lend the brick-built model a realistic appearance. Even better, you can customize your shoe using other LEGO bricks and 17 extra LEGO elements. There are even accessories that help you build a left or right shoe—the choice is yours. Moreover, the interior tag helps you build your brand, just like a real adidas sneaker. In fact, it includes the serrated three-strip mark that is the iconic adidas graphic known worldwide. With 731 pieces, this is a project for adults 18 years and older. Overall, this LEGO model makes a great gift for the adidas shoe fan in your life.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Chanel’s Fall 2021 Couture Collection Is Full Of Perfect Party Dresses

Virginie Viard had a lighthearted celebration in store for guests of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture Show. The creative director says in the show notes, “because I love seeing colour in the greyness of winter, I really wanted a particularly colourful collection that was very embroidered, something warm.” Indeed it was a collection worthy of a return to dressing up. Viard is often one to look to founder Gabrielle Chanel as a source of inspiration and this time it was the discovery of photographs of Chanel wearing monochromatic “1880s-style dresses” that served as the starting point.
ApparelVogue

32 Party Shoes To Get Your Toes Tapping

Assuming that you’ve graduated from slippers (or Crocs), you’re probably accustomed to “normal” shoes by now. Party shoes are the next phase of your post-lockdown footwear journey, and there’s no time like the present to embrace an excellent sparkly shoe. Or feathered, or satin, or beaded – whatever takes your fancy.
Beauty & Fashionmensjournal.com

Watch of the Week: Omega’s Latest Seamaster Aqua Terra Collection Features a New Subdial

A true everyday watch needs to do many things well. It has to be stylish, of course, but it also needs to be versatile enough to look good dressed up or down, be easy to use, and durable. Finding a timepiece that meets all of those criteria is no easy task, but the watches in the recently unveiled 2021 Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra collection fit the bill. With their highly accurate movements; wide lineup of colors, straps, and case materials; and a unique new seconds subdial, they make a strong case for everyday wear.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

These Dueling Nike & Adidas Olympic Collections Are Going For Gold At The 2020 Tokyo Games

With the anticipation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games heating up, so is the hype for Olympic-related gear and apparel. Through its official Team USA Shop, Nike is offering a number of pieces for the event, including their brand new medal stand kit and 25th-anniversary women’s basketball jersey celebrating Team USA’s undefeated winning streak since winning gold in 1996, all of which were recently unveiled ahead of the upcoming games. Nike’s Team USA Medal Stand Kit provides a collection of matching windbreaker jackets and pants, and footwear made from recycled materials. Each piece features Olympic accents, highlighted in American colors throughout.
MakeupHypebae

ColourPop's “Cherry Crush” Collection Gets Dressed in Crimson

After unveiling a collaboration with Hello Kitty, ColourPop is back with a summery, cerise-inspired makeup collection. Launching just in time for the beauty brand’s annual Fourth of July sale, the new range – dubbed “Cherry Crush” – features products for the eyes, lips and face in shades of red and pink.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Cartoon Princess Dress Collections

The Disney Princess Dress Collection has been created in collaboration between Disney, Hot Topic and Her Universe to offer avid fans with a way to incorporate some of the style of their favorite characters into their wardrobe. The collection includes styles that are based on the looks of Ariel from...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The Coolest Gingham Dresses of the Summer

Gingham is here to stay. Don't believe us? Take a quick scroll through some of your go-to retailers and you'll see the classic checked pattern everywhere, having been translated onto everything from fun summertime swimwear to today's focus—the always elegant, versatile warm-weather staple: gingham-print dresses that we guarantee you'll want to wear all summer long (and even into the fall).

Comments / 0

Community Policy