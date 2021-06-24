Target teams up with Hasbro on Bullseye-branded Monopoly game with a shopping twist
Target Corp. is releasing its own limited-edition, Bullseye-branded Monopoly game this summer in partnership with toy company Hasbro. Monopoly: Target Edition is a bit different than the classic board game in that players buy items that they would find in stores rather than spend money on property, then they earn savings tokens along the way. The player who saves the most wins the game.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0