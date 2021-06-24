Cancel
Target teams up with Hasbro on Bullseye-branded Monopoly game with a shopping twist

By Brianna Kelly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target Corp. is releasing its own limited-edition, Bullseye-branded Monopoly game this summer in partnership with toy company Hasbro. Monopoly: Target Edition is a bit different than the classic board game in that players buy items that they would find in stores rather than spend money on property, then they earn savings tokens along the way. The player who saves the most wins the game.

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

