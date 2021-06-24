Cancel
South Fayette Township, PA

Tesla on the agenda for a new location at Newbury Market in South Fayette

By Tim Schooley
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 19 days ago
Electric car maker is on the agenda to set up a sales location and long-coming master plan development in South Fayette.

