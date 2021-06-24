Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Infrastructure spending promises boost for industry

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hFG2_0aeKCeFZ00

Plans to pump money into rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure could give companies that make machinery and materials a solid foundation for growth.

Caterpillar, with its heavy machinery, and construction materials company Vulcan Materials could see years of additional business as roads and bridges are rebuilt and buildings are modernized. The benefits would be even broader, impacting Sherwin-Williams, United Rentals and others that make, sell, or rent anything used for construction.

The plans are long overdue, economists and business leaders have said, as the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure age without any significant overhaul. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s roads a poor grade in its 2021 report, saying 40% of the system is now in poor or mediocre condition. Bridges, schools and much of the key infrastructure in the U.S. doesn’t score much better.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that a bipartisan agreement had been reached on a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

Details of the deal were scarce, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

“From an economic growth perspective, we see the infrastructure deal really boosting productivity,” said Ken Johnson, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Analysts at Citi and elsewhere have been focusing on the president’s $1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan. That amount, or close to it, seems likely to be what Congress eventually approves or enacts through other means.

Any deal that makes it to the president’s desk for a signature will be spread out over many years, giving stock values an initial boost before the long-term benefits to profits and revenue kick in. And it’s the larger companies that will likely see greater benefits from years-long construction and overhaul projects.

Citi expects nearly all heavy machinery makers in its coverage group to benefit from government spending, but Caterpillar is likely going to be the biggest winner.

“Coming as little surprise to anyone that has passed by a major highway project, Caterpillar has strong market share positions in most of the heavy construction equipment categories in North America,” according to a Citi report.

Profits for many companies tied to the construction or industrial sector are already projected to gain ground over the next several years as the economy recovers. Any spending measure spread out over years will help secure and boost that growth through contracts for projects and orders for supplies and equipment.

Makers of cranes, bulldozers and other machinery are still only part of the bigger picture. Companies that make asphalt, concrete and other road and building materials are in a good position with any future infrastructure spending. Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials are among the biggest makers of aggregates in the U.S.

“Remember that in any definition of infrastructure, if it’s new construction, aggregates is going to be in the foundation,” said J. Thomas Hill, president and CEO of Vulcan Materials in a conference call with investors. “So, it’ll help us whether it’s roads and bridges or other forms of infrastructure.”

Paint and coatings makers like Sherwin-Williams and PPG Industries are also in a good position to take advantage of any ramped up government spending. Bridges need paint and other coatings to stay hardy against the elements, while roads and buildings also need a significant amount of paint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Building Materials#Construction Materials#Caterpillar#Vulcan Materials#Sherwin Williams#United Rentals#Citi#Martin Marietta Materials#Ppg Industries#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Trafficthecentersquare.com

North Carolina's proposed infrastructure spending could decrease driver costs

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's transportation system has been bruised by the pandemic, but the General Assembly's infrastructure plan could be the fuel to reduce driver costs and create jobs. According to the National Transportation Research Group (TRIP), 37% of North Carolina's major roads are in poor or mediocre...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Poised to Provide Economic Boost to Samoa Peninsula

With the goal of creating new jobs and economic growth, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors recently approved the formation of the Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) for the Samoa Peninsula. The proposed EIFD consists of over 2,400 acres located southwest of the Samoa Bridge and will help fund infrastructure improvement and contribute to job growth.
Georgia StateThomasNet Industrial News Room

Plastics Manufacturer Investing $8 Million in Georgia Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia plastics manufacturer plans to invest $8 million to...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Congress & CourtsNew Jersey Globe

Group that boosted Menendez re-election now spending to lobby him

A grassroots organization that spent $3.5 million to help re-elect U.S. Senator Bob Menendez in 2018 has launched a six-figure campaign to convince him to support lower prescription drug prices. Patients For Affordable Drugs Now played a pivotal role in Menendez’s last campaign after airing hard-hitting TV ads crushing Republican...
BusinessBloomberg

An MMT Economist Explains Why China Should Boost Fiscal Spending

Calls are growing louder for China’s government to boost fiscal stimulus regardless of high debt levels in the economy, an approach that’s drawn comparisons with an unconventional economic theory gaining popularity in the U.S. One proponent of Modern Monetary Theory as it relates to China is Yan Liang, a professor...
Economywibqam.com

Bank of Mexico hopes U.S. spending can boost investment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday he hopes that the trillions of dollars the United States pumps into its economy will create an opportunity to boost lackluster investment in Mexico. “The U.S. expenditure is going to likely sustain an atypical rate...
Beloit, WInddist.com

Regal Beloit Boosts Industrial Powertrain Capabilities With Electromechanical Offering

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, is continuing to enhance its industrial powertrain capabilities. Regal, with its leading power transmission and motors offering, and deep domain expertise in a range of industrial end markets, combined with enhanced component integration and optimization capabilities, is now even better positioned to maximize uptime and reduce energy consumption in customers' powertrain applications, whether for new builds or existing installations.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

China Consumers Continue To Boost E-Commerce Spending: Bain & Kantar

E-commerce has been the only retail channel to experience rapid growth in China’s fast-moving consumer good industry since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new research report released today in Bain & Company in collaboration with Kantar Worldpanel. The shift to online continued across all categories into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy