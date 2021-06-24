Exciting! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug Will Return This Year

We've all driven by this on Rt. 9 in Waretown a million times. At the the ShopRite in Waretown plaza sits this dreamy home that is terribly run down right in the ShopRite plaza. It's rather weird, and I can't believe I never noticed this before. It's something that I drive-by all the time and I've been to the Waretown ShopRite many times and never noticed, until my co-worker JB told me about it. I said, "What?" He said, "Yes! It's sitting right there in the ShopRite Plaza."