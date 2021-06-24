Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manasquan, NJ

Exciting! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug Will Return This Year

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is tremendous news! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug, presented by Jersey Mike's, is back and better than ever. After a year away, the one-of-a-kind event will return for a third time on Saturday, October 9th. The series of tugs-of-war across the Manasquan Inlet serves as a recreation department fundraiser for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. The day will begin at 11 am with two concurrent festivals, one on each side of the Inlet. Each festival will include live music, craft vendors, food vendors, and additional fun! (KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE DETAILS)

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
Manasquan, NJ
Government
Manasquan, NJ
Cars
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The Point

Check This Out! Mysterious Dream Home Sits In Waretown, NJ ShopRite Parking Lot. Why?

We've all driven by this on Rt. 9 in Waretown a million times. At the the ShopRite in Waretown plaza sits this dreamy home that is terribly run down right in the ShopRite plaza. It's rather weird, and I can't believe I never noticed this before. It's something that I drive-by all the time and I've been to the Waretown ShopRite many times and never noticed, until my co-worker JB told me about it. I said, "What?" He said, "Yes! It's sitting right there in the ShopRite Plaza."
Beachwood, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Is the Delicious Wunder Wiener Ever Coming to Bayville, Anyone Know?

I was hoping Wunder Wiener would be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. Wunder Wiener, which was once in the former Beachwood Mall Plaza in Berkeley Township, will be moved down a little bit South on Rt 9 in the vacant lot between Black Beard's Cave and Fuller's Marina. The owner Jerry LaCrosse was hurt badly when a car drove into the food truck. After this horrible accident the community came together to help raise money for the LaCrosse family and Mr. LaCrosse always said der Wunder Wiener will be built again.
Belmar, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Garlic Butter?! This Belmar, New Jersey Cheesesteak Is Becoming A Jersey Shore Favorite

I had a tremendous Saturday! I started the day broadcasting LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio. After an exciting show on the boardwalk, I then made my way to Lake Como for a Miller Lite broadcast at Bar Anticipation. I am truly thankful I get to do LIVE radio at some of the coolest Jersey Shore spots. Thank you for reading my articles and listening to my shows!

Comments / 0

Community Policy