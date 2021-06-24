Omer Palmer, 82, Versailles

Omer L. Palmer, 82, of Versailles passed away at 3:20pm, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home. He was born in Osgood on July 7, 1938 the son of Claude Sr. and Edith Rayner Palmer. He was married to Virginia Wagner on June 5, 1976 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Travis (Andrea) Palmer of Versailles; three daughters Becky (Mark) Wooley of New Castle, New Hampshire, Sandy (Todd) Guthrie of Versailles, and Beth (David) May of Rexville; daughter-in-law April Palmer of Rochester, New Hampshire; 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Roger, his brothers William, Ronald, and Claude Palmer, Jr., and his sisters Bonnie Palmer, Phyllis Mulford, and Waunetta Zaenglein. Mr. Palmer was a veteran of the US Air Force where he served as an Airman and was Honorably Discharged o July 28, 1958. Omer was a former resident of South Berwick, Maine where he served on the fire department’s water rescue team. He was a 25 year employee and retired from Hill-Rom in Batesville where he worked in welding. In his spare time Omer coached little league at Holton and enjoyed rabbit hunting, horseback riding, camping, and spending time with his family. He had also spent many years training horses for folks in the Holton community involved in harness racing. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Omer’s nephew Rev. Steve Palmer officiating. Burial will be in the Tanglewood Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Versailles American Legion. Visitation will also be on Saturday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the Versailles Fire Department in care of the funeral home.