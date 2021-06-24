Miromatrix stock up over 60% after IPO raises $43 million
By mid-afternoon shares of the the Eden Prairie-based biotech company were up 60% trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "MIRO" at over $14 a share.www.bizjournals.com
By mid-afternoon shares of the the Eden Prairie-based biotech company were up 60% trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "MIRO" at over $14 a share.www.bizjournals.com
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
Comments / 0