Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dakota Johnson transforms into a Regency beauty to play Jane Austen heroine Anne Elliot as she resumes filming for Netflix's colour-blind adaptation of Persuasion in Bath

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

She's set to play the mature heroine Anne Elliot in the adaptation of a Jane Austen classic.

And Dakota Johnson looked every inch the Regency-era beauty as she resumed filming for Netflix's version of Persuasion at the famous Royal Crescent in Bath on Thursday.

The actress, 31, sported a sophisticated ensemble to chat with crew members at the landmark, which gained worldwide notoriety last year for its appearance in the series Bridgerton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKnyv_0aeKBpkX00
Elegant: Dakota Johnson, 31, looked every inch the Regency-era beauty as she resumed filming for Netflix's version of Persuasion at the famous Royal Crescent in Bath on Thursday

Dakota was dressed in an elegant white dress and olive green overcoat as she chatted to the masked crew members on the set.

The star had her brunette tresses swept into a sleek bun and beamed after arriving at the famous landmark, which was famously erected 1767 and 1775, making it the ideal setting to replicate the extravagance of the era.

Dakota was in good spirits as she chatted to crew members between scenes while preparing to take centre stage in the film as the heroine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epeYW_0aeKBpkX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frIgb_0aeKBpkX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LLy5_0aeKBpkX00
Simple: Dakota was dressed in an elegant white dress and olive green overcoat as she chatted to the masked crew members on the set

In April, Variety reported that Netflix's adaption will be a 'modern, witty approach' on the classic tale, however it seems that the costumes will not be updated.

There is no official release date for the film yet, but filming has now kicked off with the stars seen shooting the upcoming adaption recently in areas including Salisbury and Dorsey.

The Persuasion remake is the latest in a line of reinterpretations of Austen's classic novel and period dramas opting to embrace colour-blind casting, most notably following Netflix hit Bridgerton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2de7fA_0aeKBpkX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibKiR_0aeKBpkX00
Screen star: Dakota was in good spirits as she chatted to crew members between scenes while preparing to take centre stage in the film as the heroine

In January Netflix's vice-president of inclusion strategy revealed that Bridgerton's racially diverse cast was the result of an 'inclusion lens' being applied to casting decisions.

Verna Myers said the company supported diverse lead producers and showrunners for the series as well as its executive producer Shonda Rhymes.

Bridgerton is a romantic drama set in Regency London which re-imagines the period as one where black and white people were equal, with Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page taking on the lead roles of Daphne and Simon.

It features a very diverse and talented cast which also boasts Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFe4b_0aeKBpkX00
New era: In April, Variety reported that Netflix's adaption will be a 'modern, witty approach' on the classic tale, however it seems that the costumes will not be updated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CE0gv_0aeKBpkX00
That's not very 2021! Another of the film's cast was dressed in a traditional cloak and top hat to drive a horse and carriage

Ms Myers told The Guardian: 'We've got to get folks in front of the camera and behind the camera. When that happens you're going to get something you've never seen before. Bridgerton is something we have never seen before.

'We help out all of our creative folks in content and marketing with what we call an inclusion lens, when they're casting and when they're green lighting: see who's there, see who isn't.'

The upcoming Persuasion film is set to focus on Jane Austen's protagonist Anne, a woman who doesn't want to conform to society's rules, choosing to live with her near-bankrupt family instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTOPs_0aeKBpkX00
New story: Persuasion is set to focus on protagonist Anne, a woman who doesn't want to conform to society's rules, choosing to live with her near-bankrupt family instead

Anne remains unmarried at 27-years-old, but when she reconnects with a man she once rejected she realises she has another chance at love.

Persuasion was most recently adapted in 2007 with Sally Hawkins taking the role of Anne and Searchlight Pictures are currently also preparing to adapt the book for their own version which will star Succession's Sarah Snook.

Carrie Cracknell is set to make her directorial debut with the feature film, and made her name directing Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway's production of Sea Wall/ A Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TCRt_0aeKBpkX00
Love is in the air! Anne remains unmarried at 27-years-old, but when she reconnects with a man she once rejected she realises she has another chance at love

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Sally Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bath#Royal Crescent#Persuasion#Regency London#Searchlight Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Persuasion’ Featuring Dakota Johnson Heads For Netflix, But When?

Netflix has teamed up with MRC Film to adapt Persuasion into a modern-day film featuring Dakota Johnson. The film will be an adaption of the novel of the same name written by Jane Austen. This particular novel is significant to fans of Jane Austen as it was the last novel she wrote before passing away. It was released shortly after her death. The book has been adapted numerous times over the years. But, Netflix plans to take a modern approach with Dakota Johnson as the leading lady.
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

Swoon Over This 1000-Piece Jane Austen Jigsaw Puzzle

If you're the type of Jane Austen aficionado who can recite witty dialogue from Pride and Prejudice on command and makes it a point to reread Emma every year, you'll find plenty to love about this 1000-piece puzzle from Uncommon Goods. Called "The World of Jane Austen," this puzzle is...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Trailer Teases Netflix's Terrifying R.L. Stine Adaptation

The trilogy and the terror begins in Shadyside, 1994. The new trailer for the first part of Netflix's horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, teases jump-inducing frights, brutal violence, and horror movie tropes galore in Netflix's adaptation of the bestselling book series. The footage teases the first installment in the Summer of fear in the streaming platform's highly anticipated adaptation of the work of American author R. L. Stine.
MoviesTime Out Global

'SNL' star Bowen Yang boards LGBTQ Jane Austen riff 'Fire Island'

Jane Austen’s seminal Pride & Prejudice is one of cinema’s most adapted romances. From the1940 Laurence Olivier Oscar winner and the 2005 Keira Knightly-starring take to looser adaptations like Bridget Jones’ Diary, the horror-comedy Pride and Prejudice and Zombie and every other Hallmark movie, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are hot commodities.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix’s “Ivy & Bean” Live-Action Films to be Directed by Elissa Down – Netflix News

At the end of 2020 we announced that Netflix would be producing a number of 1-hour, live action family films based on Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series “Ivy & Bean”. We now know that Elissa Down (“Feel The Beat”) will direct the films along with the names of a few cast members. Left to right: Keslee Blalock (“Family Camp”) will play ‘Ivy’; Newcomer Madison Skye Validum will play ‘Bean’; and Lidya Jewett (“Good Girls”) will play ‘Nancy’.
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

'Spencer' to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Pablo Larrain's highly anticipated drama 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, will be making its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. According to Variety, penned by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film will centre on a weekend in the early...
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Take this soothing room-by-room virtual tour of Jane Austen’s house.

Always wanted to explore Jane Austen’s house but can’t get to England? This video, made by MemorySeekers, is almost as good and definitely more cost-effective, presenting a guided room-by-room tour of Austen’s last home in Chawton, Hampshire—now a museum, of course—including a peek at the writing desk on which she banged out Northanger Abbey, Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park, Emma and Persuasion. Not too shabby! At the very least, it’s a relaxing and informative way to spend 20 minutes today, if you’re into that kind of thing. Watch below:
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “White Noise”: Release Date | Noah Baumbach to Direct Don DeLillo’s Novel Adaptation

Noah Baumbach is ready to set new records on Netflix. With some of his latest projects, Noah is gearing up to drop some bombastic entertainers back to back on the streaming platform. But, the first on his list is “White Noise”. After Noah’s biggest blockbuster, Marriage Story, he is again collaborating with Adam Driver for an official adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel. So, here is everything we know about Netflix’s upcoming hit “White Noise”.
Books & Literatureindiacurrents.com

The Yin and Yang of Jane Austen Is Alive and Well Thanks to Sonali Dev

Yash Raje, the son of a royal family who’s uncomfortable with privilege, worked his way up the California political ladder. Now, he’s running for governor on a platform of fiscal and social reform, healthcare, and equity. At a rally three months before the election, shots are fired by a white supremacist. Abdul, his trusted bodyguard, shields him but is critically wounded. Yash, too, is wounded, and he’s unable to regain control of himself in order to control the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski receives an Emmy nomination for her work on The Handmaid's Tale - as A-list Aussie stars Nicole Kidman and Joel Edgerton miss out

Yvonne Strahovski will be flying the flag for Australia at this year's 73rd annual Emmy awards. The 38-year-old actress received her second career Emmy nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Serena Joy on The Handmaid's Tale. She will be pitted against her co-stars Ann Dowd...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Netflix Locks In Universal’s Animated Films

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group have extended and expanded their multi-year licensing deal which guarantees that Netflix will score exclusive rights in the United States to Universal’s animated feature films. In addition, Netflix’s window to stream upcoming animated films such as “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Minions: The...
Books & LiteratureButler Eagle

Austen’s available, popular as ever

Jane Austen’s books are not being censored. I hate to break it to the letter-writer of “We still love Jane Austen,” but no one is censoring her or her favorite author, and I’m struggling to understand her viewpoint. These claims of censorship are obviously false. A trip to the local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy