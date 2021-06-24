Dakota Johnson transforms into a Regency beauty to play Jane Austen heroine Anne Elliot as she resumes filming for Netflix's colour-blind adaptation of Persuasion in Bath

She's set to play the mature heroine Anne Elliot in the adaptation of a Jane Austen classic.

And Dakota Johnson looked every inch the Regency-era beauty as she resumed filming for Netflix's version of Persuasion at the famous Royal Crescent in Bath on Thursday.

The actress, 31, sported a sophisticated ensemble to chat with crew members at the landmark, which gained worldwide notoriety last year for its appearance in the series Bridgerton.

Dakota was dressed in an elegant white dress and olive green overcoat as she chatted to the masked crew members on the set.

The star had her brunette tresses swept into a sleek bun and beamed after arriving at the famous landmark, which was famously erected 1767 and 1775, making it the ideal setting to replicate the extravagance of the era.

Dakota was in good spirits as she chatted to crew members between scenes while preparing to take centre stage in the film as the heroine.

In April, Variety reported that Netflix's adaption will be a 'modern, witty approach' on the classic tale, however it seems that the costumes will not be updated.

There is no official release date for the film yet, but filming has now kicked off with the stars seen shooting the upcoming adaption recently in areas including Salisbury and Dorsey.

The Persuasion remake is the latest in a line of reinterpretations of Austen's classic novel and period dramas opting to embrace colour-blind casting, most notably following Netflix hit Bridgerton.

In January Netflix's vice-president of inclusion strategy revealed that Bridgerton's racially diverse cast was the result of an 'inclusion lens' being applied to casting decisions.

Verna Myers said the company supported diverse lead producers and showrunners for the series as well as its executive producer Shonda Rhymes.

Bridgerton is a romantic drama set in Regency London which re-imagines the period as one where black and white people were equal, with Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page taking on the lead roles of Daphne and Simon.

It features a very diverse and talented cast which also boasts Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson.

Ms Myers told The Guardian: 'We've got to get folks in front of the camera and behind the camera. When that happens you're going to get something you've never seen before. Bridgerton is something we have never seen before.

'We help out all of our creative folks in content and marketing with what we call an inclusion lens, when they're casting and when they're green lighting: see who's there, see who isn't.'

The upcoming Persuasion film is set to focus on Jane Austen's protagonist Anne, a woman who doesn't want to conform to society's rules, choosing to live with her near-bankrupt family instead.

Anne remains unmarried at 27-years-old, but when she reconnects with a man she once rejected she realises she has another chance at love.

Persuasion was most recently adapted in 2007 with Sally Hawkins taking the role of Anne and Searchlight Pictures are currently also preparing to adapt the book for their own version which will star Succession's Sarah Snook.

Carrie Cracknell is set to make her directorial debut with the feature film, and made her name directing Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway's production of Sea Wall/ A Life.