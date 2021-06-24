Cancel
Business

Mortgage rate climbs above 3% after recent remarks from Fed

By Spencer Lee
nationalmortgagenews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage interest rates headed upward for the first time in four weeks, as markets tried to make sense of what recent comments from Fed officials might mean for borrowers and lenders in the near term. According to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at...

Jerome Powell
#Mortgage Rates#Inflation Rate#Interest Rates#Freddie Mac#Treasury#Zillow#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#Dallas Fed#St Louis Fed
BusinessForbes

Is U.S. Housing Headed For Another Bust?

This question is being asked in the wake of record home price appreciation in the United States. The widely followed Case-Shiller index showed housing prices at the national level increasing in May by more than 15% a year, the fastest pace in 30 years. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median existing home price sale exceeded $350,000, representing nearly a 24% rise in the twelve months ended May.
Economykfgo.com

U.S. fed funds futures up rate hike bets after CPI data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Tuesday raised bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy either in December 2022 or early 2023 in the wake of a stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data. The fed funds market showed...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Update

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $35 billion of 42-day bills and $24 billion of 30-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields rose...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy

The price of gold trades near the monthly high ($1818) after showing a kneejerk reaction to the larger-than-expected rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the failed attempts to push back above the 200-Day SMA ($1826) may keep the precious metal within the monthly range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Powell testimony

* Traders say CPI surprises either side can move USD * Major moves slight ahead of the data due at 1230 GMT * EUR at $1.1868, JPY at 110.37 per dollar By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Currency markets were on edge and the dollar a few ticks lower on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data which traders think could offer clues about the timing of tapering and rate hikes. The possibility of hikes - brought to the fore by a surprise shift in tone last month from the Federal Reserve - has boosted the dollar in recent weeks as investors have re-assessed their assumption of prolonged low U.S. rates. Against the euro the greenback inched a fraction lower during the Asia session to $1.1868, though that still has the dollar up about 2.2% on the common currency in a month. Aside from looming U.S. inflation data, further moves in the euro were kept in check by comments on Monday from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who flagged a dovish change in forward guidance. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. consumer price index to have risen 0.5% from May and 4.9% from a year earlier. Dealers reckon a miss on either side could move the greenback and the bond market by shifting expectations on interest rates. "My back-of-the-envelope playbook is that we'd need a headline year-on-year number north of 5.5% to really set this market ablaze," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, saying that could lift bond yields and the dollar. "A number below 4.5% on the headline print and we should see USD/JPY and USD/CHF under pressure," he said. Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes similarly sees risks to the dollar on the downside, and expects a bigger reaction - boosting the yen - if inflation does indeed fall short and investors reckon easy policy can last a bit longer. The data is due at 1230 GMT. In Asia the Japanese currency last stood at 110.37 per dollar. The Swiss franc was steady at 0.9146 per dollar, close to a one-month high. The Australian dollar rose slightly to $0.7491 and sterling was up 0.1% at $1.3895. POWELL, RBNZ AHEAD Beyond inflation, further tests loom for the dollar from forthcoming appearances by Federal Reserve officials with markets hyper sensitive to any talk of early tapering. Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday while officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic and Eric Rosengren make appearances on Tuesday. Traders are also looking to New Zealand on Wednesday, when inflation data is due and the central bank meets for the first time since a strong business survey prompted swaps markets to price in rate hikes beginning as soon as November. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is not expected to change policy or publish forecasts, but a guidance tweak is possible. "The narrative should endorse current market pricing," Westpac analyst Imre Speizer said in a note, a move which he said could give the kiwi a slight lift. "Our hawkish scenario (a 25% chance we think) comprises an implicit signal that tightening could start at any time over the next few meetings." The New Zealand dollar was last up 0.1% at $0.6993, just below its 20-day moving average. Elsewhere, China's yuan rose to a near one-week high after surprisingly strong trade data eased fears about a slowdown in what has been the world's strongest economic recovery. It last traded at 6.4655 per dollar. The U.S dollar index was steady at 92.222. Cryptocurrencies came under pressure, with bitcoin down 1% at $32,789 and ether having fallen below its 200-day moving average to $1,990. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 553 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1863 $1.1860 +0.02% -2.91% +1.1875 +1.1859 Dollar/Yen 110.4200 110.3600 +0.06% +6.91% +110.4400 +110.2950 Euro/Yen.
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage and Refinance Rates Continue to Fluctuate | July 12, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. If you plan to refinance your current mortgage, those rates are remaining stable except for the 15-year fixed rate which appears to be dropping in demand. Home purchase rates are stable among short-term loans, but the traditional 30-year mortgage is dropping in demand, causing rates to rise.
MarketsDailyFx

USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony

USD/JPY trades to fresh weekly high (110.65) amid an unexpected rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and fresh remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell may sway the exchange rate as the central bank head is scheduled to testify in front of Congress over the coming days. USD/JPY Rebound Takes...
Businesskitco.com

Gold is unable to sustain gains even in light of higher inflation and dovish Fed

One might think that recent data would have moved gold solidly higher, and gold would be able to maintain those price gains. However, nothing seems further from the truth. Today the government released its CPI (Consumer Price Index) for the month of June, which showed that the current inflationary rate is the largest since 2008. Although economists polled by the Wall Street Journal estimated that the report would indicate a 0.5% increase, the actual numbers far exceeded economic forecasts. The CPI increased by 0.9% compared to last month, almost double the forecast by economists.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Distress rates drop annually but small share of borrowers lack equity

It’s been a year-plus since widespread forbearance arrived and it’s gone a long way toward reducing distress, but a recent estimate for the equity held by borrowers with hardships suggests the financial duress remaining is likely to create some limited hot spots. The drop in the forborne-payment rate to nearly...
BusinessHousing Wire

For the housing market, look at bonds over MBS

This is the first time I am writing about mortgage backed securities (MBS) because I hardly ever consider this aspect of the housing market in my work. But since now even Federal Reserve members are discussing the pros and cons of MBS, this is a good time to give you my take.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

30-Year Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3.3% | July 12, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is starting the week at 3.308%. Rates are up by 0.031 percentage points from Friday, breaking a one-week downward trend. Rates on other loan types are also higher today, with the exception of the 7/1 adjustable-rate purchase loan, which is lower. Even...
theforumnews.com

Mortgage Talk

If you’re still on the fence about whether this is a good time to think about your current or future mortgage, several local and national lenders are saying, “Yes.”. According to Market Watch, mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level since mid- February in a report issued July 8. The article said the decline was an indication of dwindling optimism among investors about the robustness of the recovery from the pandemic.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: ECB Follows Fed On Inflation Target But Leads On Climate Risk

The European Central Bank has chosen to follow the Federal Reserve’s lead and make its inflation targeting more flexible, giving it leeway to keep rates low for longer. In what is billed as its first strategy review since 2003, the ECB says its inflation target is now 2%, not “below 2%,” and it will tolerate inflation higher than that temporarily.

