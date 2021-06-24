Cancel
New Year, New Building: Gender-affirming closet at EKU moving to better serve students

By Carissa Simpson csimpson@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 19 days ago
College is intended to be a safe place for students, but that might not always be possible for students who are changing their gender identity.

Thanks to Eastern Kentucky University’s efforts, students can wear the clothes that match their gender identity with pride.

Closet Transform serves LGBTQ+ students at EKU by providing them with gender-affirming clothing. Due to an increase in donations and student needs, the closet is moving from the Powell Student Center to Commonwealth Hall. The new location will also make the resources more accessible. Students can expect the move to be completed by the start of the fall semester.

In 2017, a graduate assistant intent on establishing EKU as a safe place for queer students created the closet.

The closet is part of the Colonel’s Cupboard, a food pantry on campus which addresses students’ food insecurity. Both are in the process of moving to the Powell Student Center, which is a larger location that will help the organization serve more students.

Both the closet and the Colonel’s Cupboard run on donations.

Despite the pandemic, Nikki Hart, coordinator in the Department of Student Life and First-Year Experience, said donations have only increased. The increase in donations and student need required the move to the Powell Student Center from Commonwealth Hall.

According to Dylan Board, the assistant director of Student Life, Commonwealth Hall will not only give Closet Transform and Colonel’s Cupboard the space it requires, but also makes the resources more accessible to students.

Closet Transform is equipped with a variety of casual clothing: dresses, tops, pants, skirts, and even binders and packers.

To ensure enough resources are available, students are limited in the items that they can take.

Three tops and one bottom

One pack of socks (if available)

One pack of undergarments (if available)

One chest binder or bra

One heavy coat

Students looking to utilize these resources can schedule an appointment at https://communityservice.eku.edu/colonels-cupboard-assistance-request-2020-21.

